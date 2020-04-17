Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

​The Blacklist Recap: A Gun Control Debate Misfires Where It Could Have Flourished

By Celebrity News Wire on April 17, 2020

Megan Boone, The Blacklist | Photo Credits: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When a show regularly operates from within a moral morass, it's hard to take more overtly moralizing episodes or plotlines seriously. That is especially true when real-life controversies are ultimately used as a cudgel to make a familiar point about that existing morass.

This is all to say that it's

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story