- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Blacklist Recap: A Gun Control Debate Misfires Where It Could Have Flourished
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Blacklist Recap: A Gun Control Debate Misfires Where It Could Have Flourished
When a show regularly operates from within a moral morass, it's hard to take more overtly moralizing episodes or plotlines seriously. That is especially true when real-life controversies are ultimately used as a cudgel to make a familiar point about that existing morass.
This is all to say that it's
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries