- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Blacklist Recap: An Old Flame Puts Red at the Center of a Murder Mystery
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Blacklist Recap: An Old Flame Puts Red at the Center of a Murder Mystery
If last week's midseason premiere of The Blacklist demonstrated how the show, like its main characters, can frustratingly avoid previous seismic events, this week's suggested a way to alleviate that frustration: remove most of the cast altogether.
Outside of a brief kicker at Agnes' ballet
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries