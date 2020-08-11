America’s Got Talent is back on our TVs as the first week of live shows kicked off Tuesday night, with Kelly Clarkson filling in for the injured Simon Cowell as judge.

Ten-year-old Roberta Battaglia stepped onto the stage and displayed talent well beyond her years.

The youngster delivered a powerful rendition of Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”.

The Canadian singer brought the feels earlier in the competition with a stunning “golden buzzer” performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.”

Watch Battaglia’s Quarter Final performance below.

