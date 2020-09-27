The moment has arrived! Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown met his son, River, for the very first time and he also reunited with ex-fiancée Raiven Adams as they spent time together as a family.

“There is no feeling in the world like holding your very own son!!! It was so awesome to finally get to see and hold this beautiful little baby! River is perfect! It was great to see Raiven too!” the proud papa, 33, gushed in the caption of a sweet family selfie. Both Raiven, 22, and Bear smiled wide in the photos as Raiven held their precious baby boy.

It seems the exes were able to get along during their reunion. They also spent some more quality time together and enjoyed a family picnic. Bear snapped another selfie of the family of three during their outing. Raiven and Bear both smiled and looked happy as River, 6 months, laid on the grass on top of a blanket.

The Discovery Channel star revealed he would be making the trip to meet his son on September 23. He told fans he “could not be more excited.”

Fans flooded Bear’s posts with well wishes for the new dad. “I love how you both are focused on what is best for River! No more drama. Great coparenting,” one fan wrote. Another added, “So happy y’all are friends again! Looks like River is having a ton of fun!”

Bear and Raiven met at Bear’s brother Noah Brown‘s wedding in August 2018. They went public with their relationship in July 2019 and got engaged the following month. By September, the couple revealed their split and called off their engagement. Just two days after they broke up, Raiven revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child together. The Colorado native gave birth to their son in March, but her relationship with Bear was the rocks at the time, so he did not attend the birth. Now, it seems the exes were finally able to put their differences aside for the sake of their son.

In August, Bear opened up about his planned visit to meet River. “With the virus that’s been going around, [I] haven’t felt like it would have been safe to visit River,” Bear exclusively told In Touch at the time, explaining the coronavirus outbreak was one of the complications keeping him and his son apart. “But now they seem to have [enough tests] to see if you’re infected, so I won’t have to worry about infecting River or my parents when I return home!”

