‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals Complete Finalist Lineup

Just one episode remains, and only 10 contestants remain in the hunt for America’s Got Talent glory.

On Wednesday night’s results episode, the final bracket was decided for next week’s final.

Singers dominate once more as Kenadi Dodds, Cristina Rae and Daneliya Tuleshova get the nod. Also progressing are acrobatic Bello Sisters and dance duo BAD Salsa.

They’ll face off in the final against fellow singers Roberta Battaglia, Broken Roots and Archie Williams, along with aerial act Alan Silva and spoken word artist Brandon Leake.

The nail-biting results episode will long be remembered for BTS’s performance of their chart-topping smash “Dynamite,” while reigning champion Kodi Lee made a special appearance.

The finale of NBC’s talent quest airs Sept. 22.

