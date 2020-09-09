‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals First Five Finalists

It’s time to wipe away those happy/sad tears. America voted and five finalists have been selected for the last stage of America’s Got Talent 2020.

For six contestants, the dream is over.

There’s no shortage of singing talent among the chosen few, as Golden Buzzer winner Roberta Battaglia, duo Broken Roots and Louisiana hopeful Archie Williams get the nod.

They’ll join aerial act Alan Silva and spoken word artist Brandon Leake in the final frame.

After a string of impressive performances, Canadian tween Battaglia will go up against more-experienced competition. At 11, Battaglia hasn’t shown even a glimpse of nerves during the competition. The youngster did get emotional when her name was called out Wednesday night, even though most casual fans figured she was a shoo-in.

Singer Celina, Daneliya Tuleshova and Kenadi Dodds will compete in the second semi for a place in the 2020 grand final on NBC.

