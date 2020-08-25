American Idol alum Scott MacIntyre and his wife Christina welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Stella Christina MacIntyre, on her special due date last Tuesday (Aug. 18).

Aug. 18 held another special reason in the MacIntyre family: It also happened to be their ninth wedding anniversary. Scott and Christina were unable to have kids before the season eight Idol contestant’s second kidney transplant, so Stella’s birth became an “extra special blessing” for them.

“When Scott’s kidney donor gave him the gift of life, she also allowed us to create new life,” Christina said in a press statement. “It’s been an extra special blessing for us to welcome our son, Christian, into the world and now our daughter, Stella.”

Their three-year-old son Christian revealed the sex of the baby in May by hitting a blue-and-pink striped question mark piñata that contained pink confetti for the big surprise. After Christina’s 20-week ultrasound appointment, the doctor called Scott to let him know he was having a girl before he could keep it as a fun surprise from his wife.

“As a blind person, I have to admit, I was really nervous stuffing the piñata with pink confetti, not being able to see if there were any stray pieces stuck to the outside,” Scott exclaimed jokingly. “I think I took that moment more seriously than singing on American Idol!”

See how the MacIntyre’s found out if they were having a boy or a girl in the colorful reveal clip here.

