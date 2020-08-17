Back for more! Amy Schumer Learns to Cook returned for a second season on Monday, August 17, and the comedian and her husband, Chris Fischer, are whipping up a whole new crop of delicious dishes and drinks.

For example, in the premiere episode, the couple, who tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in February 2018, prepared several of their favorite frozen foods from scratch. While Schumer, a former bartender, made a batch of piña coladas, Fischer, who is a trained chef, showed his wife how to make pigs in a blanket as well as pot-stickers and potato skins.

In the second half of the episode, the duo tackled some of their favorite children’s foods that are also a hit with adults, such as frozen hot chocolate.

The Inside Amy Schumer alum posted the recipe for their creation on her Instagram Stories hours before the debut of season 2. The twosome’s version of this sugary beverage is made with chocolate chips, sugar, cocoa powder and whole milk and features a whipped cream and dark chocolate topping.

Other kiddie favorites that Schumer and Fischer cooked together included ricotta pancakes with “a shocking but undetectable amount of broccoli,” a refreshing couscous salad made with broccoli and peas as well as beef and kale meatballs.

The premise of the Food Network show, which had its series premiere amid the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020, is that the I Feel Pretty star, who admittedly isn’t a great cook, gains confidence in the kitchen (as well as some useful cooking knowledge) with Fischer’s help. In season 1, for example, Schumer learned how to poach an egg and roast a chicken. “Never in my life did I think I was going to know how to poach an egg,” she quipped at the time.

The program, which is filmed in Fischer and Schumer’s home, with their nanny, Jane, holding the camera, was renewed for a second season in June. “We are happy to be coming back for a second season because sequels are always the best!” the Trainwreck star said in a statement at the time. “Chris and I are proud to be partnering with Food Network to donate to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp whose mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

