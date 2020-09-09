When many directors make movies in rural settings, one invariably senses they’re depictions by an outsider, someone who imagines a way of life that ultimately remains beyond their grasp. Instead, throughout Salvatore Mereu’s career directing stories from the Sardinian countryside, the feeling is always that he’s a part of that world. His films, from “Three-Step […]

The post ‘Assandira’ Review: Salvatore Mereu’s Riskiest Film to Date appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.