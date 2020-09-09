‘Bachelor’ Baby! Liz Sandoz Gives Birth to 1st Child With Vito Presta

Another baby in the Bachelor brood! Liz Sandoz gave birth to her and husband Vito Presta’s first child on September 1.

The Bachelor alum announced her baby girl’s arrival on Wednesday, September 9, with an Instagram pic showing the happy parents posing on a bed on either side of their little one.

“September 1st at 9:41pm, Jovie Noelle made her entrance into this world. We are so incredibly in love and grateful for the support we had in labor and delivery and this week following,” Sandoz wrote. “Although she made her entrance into the world a week ago, she just made it home to us. I planned a lot for birth but I never planned on leaving my daughter in the hospital NICU. She is such a strong fighter and has wowed the doctors with her ability to overcome since day 1. We are still processing this last week and going to take some time together as a family to soak everything in since this is the first time we get to be all together as a family. We could not have done it without our incredible @omgmidwives family, our midwife @sarahstetina and our doula @karishmadarji. We cannot wait to share Jovie’s birth story with you next week on the podcast!”

The Nevada native, 32, revealed her pregnancy news in an April 6 episode of her “Miraculous Mamas” podcast. “I’m halfway through my pregnancy,” the Bachelor season 21 alum said at the time. “Twenty weeks, and I’m super excited.”

The former reality star went on to write via Instagram: “Best kept secret!! We’ve been loving these first 20 weeks together but as you can tell, I can no longer hide this bump popping!”

The couple’s news came four months after Sandoz suffered a chemical pregnancy.

“I feel at peace about it, but when I do talk about it I get really emotional because I’ve never been pregnant before,” the former ABC personality said during a podcast episode. “It was the couple weeks of the positive tests and the excitement and ordering things. I already had our nursery wallpaper picked out, you know? It is such a let down. And then I feel stupid for crying because it was a chemical pregnancy, it’s like nothing was ever really there. Which I know is ridiculous.”

Presta chimed in at the time that he and the doula wanted to “keep trying” to conceive.

He explained, “Life’s gonna kick us down, life’s gonna kick everybody down, you just gotta get back up and fight back. Just keep getting up, keep getting up. And this fighting back is to just keep having sex and I’m OK with that. I think that’s a good fight to take on.”

Because of their previous loss, Sandoz “didn’t even feel excited” when she found out about their second pregnancy. “I felt scared,” she revealed in April. “It was really hard because then I felt guilty as the weeks went on as I’m still pregnant and I’m still scared. I felt guilty that I wasn’t enjoying it and was almost waiting for the worst.”

The pair wed in February 2019 in Montana.

