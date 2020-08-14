CBS’ Big Brother topped primetime Thursday, scoring a 1.0 ratings in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.06 million viewers on a night that also saw the season finales of CBS’ game show Don’t and the CW competition series Killer Camp. Big Brother, which offered up the season’s first eviction last night, saw its rating dip […]

The post ‘Big Brother’ Tops Thursday Ratings As ‘Don’t & ‘Killer Camp’ Wrap Seasons appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.