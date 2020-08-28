‘Big Brother’ Tops Thursday Ratings As ABC Leads Final Night Of RNC

By Celebrity News Wire on August 28, 2020

CBS’ unscripted combo Big Brother and Love Island helped the network to the top ratings spot Thursday, on a night President Donald Trump’s 70-minute speech from the White House lawn in primetime wrapped the Republican National Convention. Big Brother scored a night-leading 1.0 rating and 4.01 million viewers, with the all-star edition off a tenth […]

