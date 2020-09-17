‘Big Mouth’s Maya Rudolph Wins First Emmy For Voicing Connie The Hormone Monstress

By Celebrity News Wire on September 17, 2020

Big Mouth’s Maya Rudolph won her first Emmy on Thursday for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, for the character of Connie the Hormone Monstress. On Night 4 of the remotely-conducted Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Rudolph wasn’t present with a pre-taped acceptance speech. But she prevailed over an elite set of voice-over contenders, including Wanda Sykes (Crank Yankers), […]

