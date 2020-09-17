Big Mouth’s Maya Rudolph won her first Emmy on Thursday for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, for the character of Connie the Hormone Monstress. On Night 4 of the remotely-conducted Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Rudolph wasn’t present with a pre-taped acceptance speech. But she prevailed over an elite set of voice-over contenders, including Wanda Sykes (Crank Yankers), […]

The post ‘Big Mouth’s Maya Rudolph Wins First Emmy For Voicing Connie The Hormone Monstress appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.