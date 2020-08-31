Both “The Big Show Show” and “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” have not been renewed at Netflix. However, both multi-camera comedies taped Christmas specials prior to the pandemic, with both set to air this December. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, both specials are standalone episodes and do not continue the storylines […]

