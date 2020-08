Dwayne Johnson is suited up and ready for battle in the first image from his upcoming film “Black Adam.” Saturday’s “Black Adam” DC FanDome panel will give the first glimpse of the film, which is slated to debut on Dec. 22, 2021. View this post on Instagram The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE […]

The post ‘Black Adam’ First Look: Dwayne Johnson’s DC Superhero Debuts Costume appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.