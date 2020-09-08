‘Black-ish’ Spinoff ‘Old-ish’ In Works At ABC

There is another ‘Ish’ in our future. ABC has put in development Old-ish, the third spinoff from Kenya Barris’ flagship series Black-ish, with Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis reprising their Black-ish roles, Deadline has confirmed. Written by Barris, Old-ish follows Dre Johnson’s (Anthony Anderson) parents, Ruby (Lewis) and Earl (Fishburne), as they give love a […]

