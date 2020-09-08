A fourth installment in the “Black-ish” franchise could soon be a reality. Variety has confirmed that ABC is developing a spinoff of the critically-acclaimed comedy titled “Old-ish.” The new spinoff would focus on Earl “Pops” Johnson and Ruby Johnson, played in the mothership series by Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Lewis. The project would Ruby and […]

