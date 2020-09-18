EXCLUSIVE: Break, which is one of Rutger Hauer’s finals movies, will be getting a multiplatform release via Conduit Presents, the distribution division of Conduit Now. Conduit Presents acquired the Michael Elkin-directed crime sports drama and has set a release for Jan. 5, 2021. Break follows a young inner city kid who is wasting his talents on petty crime. […]

