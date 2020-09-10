Netmarble announced on Thursday (Sept. 10) that its new interactive social game, “BTS Universe Story,” will be arriving on Sept. 24.

The game allows players to participate in the development of stories within the game by selecting choices that lead to various outcomes. “BTS Universe Story” also provides a “Story Creation” mode, where users can create their own story using in-game production tools, plus “Story Playthrough” mode that lets players select choices in pre-existing stories. “Collection” mode gives players the ability collect clothes and accessories to style the characters in the BTS Universe, plus the option to capture AR photos with their customized characters.

The “BTS Daily Photo Card Event” is now available here, giving players an advance look at BTS Universe Story until September 17. The event features photo cards with a character from the BTS Universe that is updated daily. Once a photo card is secured, players can keep the card or share it with other players.

For more information on BTS Universe Story, please visit the official site or follow BTS Universe Story on Twitter and YouTube.

The post ‘BTS Universe Story’ Interactive Game to Release This Month appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.