Noel Clarke, the Bulletproof and Adulthood writer and actor, is to headline ITV’s Viewpoint, a Rear Window-esque crime drama based on an idea from Emmy-winning Fleabag helmer Harry Bradbeer. Produced by Peaky Blinders co-producer Tiger Aspect, Clarke plays surveillance detective, DC Martin King, who sets up an observation post in the home of single mum […]

