‘Bulletproof’ Star Noel Clarke To Headline ITV Crime Thriller ‘Viewpoint’

By Celebrity News Wire on August 24, 2020

Noel Clarke, the Bulletproof and Adulthood writer and actor, is to headline ITV’s Viewpoint, a Rear Window-esque crime drama based on an idea from Emmy-winning Fleabag helmer Harry Bradbeer. Produced by Peaky Blinders co-producer Tiger Aspect, Clarke plays surveillance detective, DC Martin King, who sets up an observation post in the home of single mum […]

