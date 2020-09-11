Forget a one-horse town: “Concrete Cowboy” premiered in front of a more than 50-car audience at a special screening in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night in the Hotel Figueroa parking lot. Ahead of the screening, the film’s producer Lee Daniels and writer-director Ricky Staub took the stage to celebrate launching the movie in this […]

The post ‘Concrete Cowboy’ Producer Lee Daniels Says Film Is ‘Light’ During ‘Dark and Ugly Times’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.