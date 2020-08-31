“Critical Thinking” is one of those up-from-the-streets high-school competition movies where just mentioning the true story it’s based on kind of gives the game away. Set in 1998, it’s about the five chess wizards from Miami Jackson High who became the first inner-city chess team to win the National Championship. Boom! But, of course, it’s […]

The post ‘Critical Thinking’ Review: John Leguizamo’s Inspirational High-School Chess Drama appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.