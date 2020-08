Before making her Broadway debut, Lady Di is heading to Netflix. “Diana,” a musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of its opening on the Great White Way. The show was in previews and was expected to premiere on March 31 when Broadway shut down […]

