Doc Martin, the grumpy British doctor played by Martin Clunes, is to hang up his stethoscope next year with the tenth and final season of the UK drama. ITV has renewed the series, which airs on Acorn TV in the U.S. for a final run with production set to start in 2021. The show follows […]

