It’s a sad day in the drag world.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Chi Chi DeVayne, has passed away at the age of 34. The Louisiana native (real name Zavion Michael Davenport) succumbed to battle with pneumonia after entering the hospital last week with high blood pressure.

Chi Chi appeared on the eighth season of the Emmy winning competition series as well as the show’s third All Stars spinoff.

Drag Race creator RuPaul said he was “heartbroken” to learn of her death.

“I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all,” he said in a statement on the show’s Twitter account. “On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers.”

In Chi Chi’s last series of Instagram Stories, drag queen asked her fans to pray for her as she revealed she “may be going through kidney failure”

“Keep me in your prayers. I’ll be back soon,” Chi Chi shared in a video which showed her laying in a hospital bed

Later, the Creole Queen, who tested negative for COVID-19, shared an update that her blood pressure had gone down, and she’d been scheduled for “three hours of dialysis” to hopefully restore her kidney function. She admitted that she’d waited “too long to go to the doctor” after receiving a diagnosis for scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease that eventually targets the internal organs.

“These are the consequences,” she sadly said.

Her drag sister quickly came to her to aid when they heard of Chi Chi’s hospitalization. Aquaria, Jujubee, Thorgy Thor, Alexis Michelle and The Vixen were just a few of the famous painted faces who took to social media in an effort to raise funds for the ill star before her passing.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned ‘Chi Chi DeVayne’. Out of respect for the immediate family please await additional information and directives regarding the final arrangements, memorial and method to remit condolences and expressions of kindness. His final words to his family and fans, ‘Never give up!’”

As the news of Chi Chi’s death spread, the drag community continued to show their support.

“Our @chichidevayneofficial You were an Angel here on Earth. And you will forever be an Angel in my heart,” All Stars 3 star Shangela wrote on Instagram. So young and you fought to the very end, sister. I don’t know what more to say … you spread so much JOY. Everyone please don’t take this life for granted and remember to say I love you.”

Kennedy Davenport, who also appeared on the All Stars season with Chi Chi, said she is not ok after hearing the news

“So i guess its true.. i am num. I don’t know what to even do or say.. my baby Zavion Michael Davenport @chichidevayneofficial you fought so hard i am proud of you. REST IN THE LORD HE GOT YOU NOW. Keep dancing with the stars my angel,” she wrote. “Im not ok.”

