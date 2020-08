“Drunk History’s” sixth and most recent season will be the Comedy Central show’s last, Variety has confirmed. The show had been renewed for a seventh season last year and was in pre-production on that season when COVID-19 pandemic forced production to stop in March. Later on, Comedy Central decided to pull the plug on the show […]

