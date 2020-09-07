Dancing With The Stars contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe shared an emotional photo on Instagram over the weekend after several users criticized her physical appearance.

In the photo the Bachelorette star can be seen with tears in her eyes, with text on the image saying: “I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV. Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic comments’ everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me.”

After the incident, Bristowe posted a video to her Instagram Stories account to explain what she has been going through.

“I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner. I honestly am so tired that anything will set me off right now, plus I am PMSing so great combo. But I felt my feelings. I got it out, sometimes I like to be honest on here but not always be ‘woo, happy.’ I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all, now poured myself a glass of wine, and remember what’s important in life,” she said.

The reality show star and dancing contestant previously said that things are very tough at the moment, and she can feel the pressure of DWTS.

“It’s because everyone knows I have a dance background, and I feel everyone’s like, ‘You’re going to do great because you know how to dance,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, I haven’t danced since I was about 20 years old,” she said in an interview.

The premiere of season 29 is scheduled to air on 14 September.

