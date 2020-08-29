The ballroom awaits! Us Weekly can exclusively confirm that Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis are all set to compete on the upcoming 29th season of Dancing With the Stars. According to sources, the three celebs will compete for the Mirrorball trophy when the season premieres on Monday, September 14.

Heche, 51, is best known for films include Donnie Brasco, Seven Days, Seven Nights and a recent role on Chicago P.D. Metcalfe, 41, for his part, has starred on Desperate Housewives and in the film John Tucker Must Die among others. Former NFL player Davis, 36, played with the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos, with whom he won the Super Bowl in 2015. He finished his pro career in Washington, D.C.

The celebrities join Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean who first teased the news via Instagram when he alluded to his strict eating regimen. “I’m on a very strict diet, grain-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, no sodas of any kind, and completely sober for almost nine months,” he said wrote. “This amazing, but rigorous, workout is all due to my amazing trainer, Mr. Bobby Strong. He’s been a huge asset in my transformation, trying to get myself prepared and ready for what’s to come in the next few weeks. A lot of surprises coming from me.”

Days later, the “I Want It That Way” crooner, 42, confirmed the news via Twitter: “We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS,” he captioned a selfie from a dance studio on August 27. “I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you!”

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is also confirmed to compete. Months before announcing any other celebrities, Chris Harrison asked Bristowe — who has voiced her hopes to do the show — during an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever in June. Bristowe previously claimed that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss didn’t allow her to dance on the show.

Tyra Banks is set to host after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were axed. Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

The post ‘DWTS’ Season 29: Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis Confirmed appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.