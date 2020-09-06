Opening up. Dancing With the Stars star Kaitlyn Bristowe got real about the hate she receives from trolls online on Saturday, September 5.

“I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV,” the former Bachelorette, 35, wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic comments’ everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me.” She also shared a photo of herself with tear-stained eyes.

The reality TV starlet also shared several video clips where she elaborated on her emotional state. “I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner,” Kaitlyn told fans in the footage. “I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I’m PMSing so great combo. I felt my feelings, I got it out.”

“Sometimes I like to be honest on here about not always being real happy everything,” she continued. “I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all. Now, I’m going to pour myself a glass of wine and remember what’s important in life.”

This isn’t the first time the former Bachelor contestant opened up about critical comments online. In June 2019, Kaitlyn shared a photo of herself on a double date with boyfriend Jason Tartick and fellow Bachelor Nation stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph in which fans speculated Kaitlyn had a baby bump.

At first, the “Off the Vine” podcast host tried to brush off the pregnancy speculation — but finally, she addressed the comments on her Instagram Stories. “You know what. I’m gonna be real,” she wrote on a photo of herself crying “I didn’t laugh this one off. I cried on the floor. I’ve had body image issues in my life. Being called pregnant after a big meal triggers my feelings.”

“It’s usually, ‘eat a cheeseburger’ or ‘ewww too skinny.’ Both hurt,” she added. “Just because a woman’s stomach isn’t flat doesn’t mean we call her pregnant. Just because a woman [is] skinny doesn’t mean we call her sick.”

The Canadian TV personality is set to star in season 29 of DWTS, which will mark her first television appearance since in 2015.

