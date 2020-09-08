“The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” after ousting three top producers amid internal allegations of racial insensitivity and sexual misconduct, has scheduled its Season 18 premiere for Monday, Sept. 21. “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” said Ellen DeGeneres in a statement, seemingly […]

