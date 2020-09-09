Baz Luhrmann’s Warner Bros. Elvis movie is back on track, and will resume filming on Sept. 23 in Queensland, Australia. The news comes six months after the production was forced to shut down after leading man Tom Hanks, who is playing the King of Rock Roll’s manager Colonel Tom, came down with COVID-19, as we first […]

The post ‘Elvis’: Baz Luhrmann-Tom Hanks Movie Returning To Production In Australia After COVID-19 Shutdown appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.