Justin Lin, director of five of the “Fast & Furious” movies, has signed multi-year production deals with Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group for feature films and television through his Perfect Storm Entertainment. “Universal gave me my shot when they offered me the ‘Fast’ franchise a decade and a half ago,” Lin said. “Over the […]

