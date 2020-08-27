‘Fast & Furious’ Director Justin Lin Signs Film-TV Production Deals With Universal

By Celebrity News Wire on August 27, 2020

Justin Lin, director of five of the “Fast & Furious” movies, has signed multi-year production deals with Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group for feature films and television through his Perfect Storm Entertainment. “Universal gave me my shot when they offered me the ‘Fast’ franchise a decade and a half ago,” Lin said. “Over the […]

The post ‘Fast & Furious’ Director Justin Lin Signs Film-TV Production Deals With Universal appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story