‘Father Christmas Is Back’: Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer Lead Cast Of Family Movie Shooting In UK

By Celebrity News Wire on September 14, 2020

Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer have been cast in Father Christmas Is Back, a family comedy film now shooting in York in the UK. The pic, which hails from MSR Media, is directed by Philippe Martinez (Viktor) and Mick Davis (Modigliani) from a script from David Conolly and Hannah Davis Law (Mothers and […]

