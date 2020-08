There has been a change at the top of CBS’ “FBI” spinoff. The network has tapped “Friday Night Lights” alumnus David Hudgins as the showrunner for the upcoming second season of “FBI: Most Wanted,” Variety has confirmed. He takes over from René Balcer who ran the show’s first season, which ended in May. “Most Wanted” follows the […]

The post ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Taps David Hudgins as Season 2 Showrunner appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.