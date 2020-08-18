‘Five Points’ Star Madison Pettis Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Madison Pettis, who next will be seen starring in Netflix’s upcoming American Pie reboot, Girls’ Rules, has signed with CAA. Pettis most recently starred as Natasha ‘Tosh’ Bennett in Five Points, Facebook Watch’s first fully scripted drama series produced by Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and Indigenous Media, which ran for two seasons. Pettis first […]

