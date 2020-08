“Fixer Upper” is back — but, before Chip Gaines can shout, “It’s demolition day!” he and Joanna gotta hunt down the right projects … and that’s where you can help ’em. The “Fixer Upper” reboot will be coming to the couple’s new Magnolia Network…

The post ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Hunting for New Projects appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.