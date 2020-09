Filming on ABC drama For Life in New York was stopped early on Friday for the rest of the day because of conflicting COVID-19 test results. “As a result of some inconsistent test results, and out of an abundance of caution, we paused production earlier today,” a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television, which produces For […]

The post ‘For Life’ Pauses Production Over Inconsistent COVID Test Results appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.