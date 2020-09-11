Miley Cyrus won’t be the easiest to her future lovers. The 27-year-old joked about her “freshly single” status while catching up with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Before sitting down for a chat with Fallon, she performed her new single, ‘Midnight Sky,’ and then joined him in the video chat. Her elegance shaped up in the form of a bright throne which acted as her seat.

Cyrus spoke about her inspirations, collaborations with other artists, and her upcoming album called She Is Miley Cyrus. Jimmy also wanted her opinion on the 1982 Hall & Oates classic Maneater, which she also performed as the second song of the evening.

MILEY CYRUS POSTED A SERIES OF NUDE MIRROR SELFIES ON HER INSTAGRAM STORIES

“How did you choose ‘Maneater?’ I love that song!” Fallon asked.

“I think it’s very important to be transparent,” Cyrus said. “I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know, I told you.”

“I’m just [like], just wear it all out in the open,” she chuckled. “There’s no skeletons in the closet, I warned you first.”

Cyrus recently broke up with Cody Simpson. The fallout came in August after a dating period of nearly one year. However, Cyrus’ biggest split comes in the form of Liam Hemsworth after she divorced him in Aug. 2019. They were married for about nine months.

Cyrus had opened up about her relationships and painful breakups on the Call Her Daddy podcast in August. She spoke about what she was looking for in a partner and highlighted that she would like to be with someone who eats cleanly, takes care of themselves, and is sober. She also joked that she won’t be going to Burger King or visiting AA meetings to come across such a match.

“I don’t want to help someone in their journey towards sobriety because I’m working on my own,” she explained. “As someone who’s living the sober lifestyle, don’t find your next partner at the club — put yourself in places you’ll be successful. You can control the people who will flow into your life, and I control who comes in and who doesn’t.”

MILEY CYRUS CLAIMS VMA DIRECTOR MADE SEXIST COMMENTS ABOUT HER PERFORMANCE: ‘YOU WANT TO BE TREATED LIKE A GUY?’

The songster, in another chat with Joe Rogan, had opened up about some sexist comments that she had received from the directors on the night of the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30.

‘I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva s****,’ Miley explained on the Joe Rogan Experience: ‘I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light.”

“The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the f******g lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.”

‘They said, “Okay, we’ll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,” because that’s what I want,” she continued. “And then something that I was doing… for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this s***t and they said, ”you want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it..”

