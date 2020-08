Tommy “Tiny” Lister is using his bullying powers for the greater good … spreading the word in this new tv spot to help grieving families looking for a baller tombstone. The “Friday” star got in front of the camera for Cemetery Tim — he’s the guy…

The post ‘Friday’ Star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Peddling Tombstones for Cemetery Tim appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.