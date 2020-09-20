For those who didn’t walk away with Emmys on Sunday night, the Television Academy offered another treasure nominees could enjoy at home. Upon losing the outstanding variety talk series award to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee shared what’s inside the mysterious Emmys box. The late-night host posted a video […]

The post ‘Full Frontal’ Host Samantha Bee Reveals Consolation Prize Hidden In Mysterious Emmys Box appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.