His No. 1 fan! Olivia Culpo proved she’s boyfriend Christian McCaffrey‘s biggest cheerleader with her latest loved-up Instagram post.

“ITS GAME DAY lets goooo @christianmccaffrey,” the model, 28, captioned a series of steamy vacation photos on Sunday, September 13, as the Carolina Panthers player, 24, geared up to kick off the NFL season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the two pictures, Culpo packed on the PDA with the athlete as they goofed off on a tropical getaway. The Model Squad alum shared similar photos over 4th of July weekend, wishing her followers a happy holiday while sitting on her man’s shoulders.

Culpo was first linked to the wide receiver in July 2019, four months after she called it quits with on-off flame Danny Amendola. The exes began dating in February 2016. The former Miss USA winner previously dated Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow — but has admitted to facing an uphill battle when it comes to finding The One.

“What I struggle with is the people are, like … they don’t love you for you,” she told Us Weekly exclusively of her love life in May 2019. “Like, our families love us for us, our friends love us for us, and [with men] it’s like, without the hair and makeup and everything … they fall in love with the idea of you.”

After marking her first anniversary with McCaffrey this summer, Culpo hit another major milestone in her career: booking the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. The Rhode Island native gushed over her supportive partner in July, revealing that he was the one who gave her the good news during a playful TikTok challenge.

“They were like, ‘Who’s the better dancer,’ and we had to point each other,” she told Us exclusively. “‘Who’s the better cook? Who’s on the cover of Sports Illustrated?’ … I just immediately went into tears.”

The couple has been there for one another through it all over the course of their relationship, which has meant a lot to the I Feel Pretty actress.

“I don’t really think he knows that [Sports Illustrated] is something that I’ve always hoped and dreamed for and work toward and visualized and just really try to really want it to happen,” Culpo told Us in July. “So he was just happy for me to see me reach a milestone that was important to me.”

