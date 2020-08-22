‘Game Of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Sues Over Werewolf Novella Film Rights

By Celebrity News Wire on August 22, 2020

George R.R. Martin, who is allegedly hard at work on his much-anticipated follow-ups in the Game of Thrones book series, is suing an L.A. production company over the film rights to his werewolf novella The Skin Trade. A complaint filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday indicates Mike The Pike Productions optioned the […]

The post ‘Game Of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Sues Over Werewolf Novella Film Rights appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story