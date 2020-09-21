‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ Director Anurag Kashyap Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Actress Payal Ghosh

By Celebrity News Wire on September 21, 2020

Anurag Kashyap, the successful Indian filmmaker whose credits include Gangs Of Wasseypur and Udaan, has denied allegations of sexual misconduct from actress Payal Ghosh. Ghosh sent a tweet on Saturday (September 19) saying that Kashyap had “forced himself” on her: @anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let […]

