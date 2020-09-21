Anurag Kashyap, the successful Indian filmmaker whose credits include Gangs Of Wasseypur and Udaan, has denied allegations of sexual misconduct from actress Payal Ghosh. Ghosh sent a tweet on Saturday (September 19) saying that Kashyap had “forced himself” on her: @anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let […]

The post ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ Director Anurag Kashyap Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Actress Payal Ghosh appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.