His first bedroom! Glee alum Lea Michele gave a sneak peek of newborn son Ever Leo‘s precious nursery and crib on Saturday, September 5.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories, the Scream Queens star, 34, showed off part of her baby boy’s wooden crib, the white lamp above his bed and the white bin of pillows and blankets beside it. She also revealed a framed horse portrait above the tiny tot’s cradle. In a separate picture, Lea shared one of the books in Ever’s nursery titled Each Peach Pear Plum by Janet and Allan Ahlberg. Additionally, the Broadway alum shared a precious photo of her newborn’s foot.

Life & Style confirmed Lea’s son, whom she shares with husband Zandy Reich, was born on August 20. “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Days later, the New Year’s Eve star revealed her newborn’s name with a cute pun on Instagram. “ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” Lea captioned a black-and-white photo of herself and her husband, 37, holding Ever’s foot on August 26.

On the A-lister’s 34th birthday, she shared another glimpse of her son as they celebrated the milestone together. “34,” Lea captioned an image of herself holding Ever as she prepared to blow out the candles on her chocolate birthday cake on August 29.

The performer revealed her pregnancy in April with a gorgeous photo of herself cradling her baby bump. “So grateful,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. The pregnancy came just over a year after she and Zandy tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Northern California in March 2019.

The happy couple started dating in 2017 after meeting at a mutual friend’s nuptials where they randomly sat next to one another — and they immediately connected.

The businessman — who is the president of clothing company AYR — is not in showbiz, which is what sealed the deal for her. “She loves that he’s not an actor and has no desire to be in the spotlight,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style of the actress who previously dated her Glee costar, the late Cory Monteith, and Broadway stars including Theo Stockman. “She appreciates how kind Zandy is, and she loves that he knows fashion.”

