Good morning, Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl’s back. The long-awaited “Gossip Girl” reboot from HBO Max will start production in New York in October, Variety has confirmed. According to a Warner Bros. spokesperson, shooting will start at the end of the month, though the specifics remain fluid. WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group chief Ann Sarnoff […]

The post ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot From HBO Max to Start Shooting in New York in October appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.