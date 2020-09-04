‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot From HBO Max to Start Shooting in New York in October

By Celebrity News Wire on September 4, 2020

Good morning, Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl’s back. The long-awaited “Gossip Girl” reboot from HBO Max will start production in New York in October, Variety has confirmed. According to a Warner Bros. spokesperson, shooting will start at the end of the month, though the specifics remain fluid. WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group chief Ann Sarnoff […]

The post ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot From HBO Max to Start Shooting in New York in October appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story