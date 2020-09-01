“Grey’s Anatomy” is officially heading back to set. The ABC medical drama will begin shooting its upcoming seventeenth season this month, Variety has learned exclusively. Production on the first two episodes of season 17 could begin in Los Angeles as early as next week. Precisely when the show will return to screens remains to be seen, […]

