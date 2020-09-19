A 17-year-old Parisian girl of Algerian parentage struggles to negotiate the conflicting tensions between desire, familial expectation, peer pressure and heritage in debuting writer-director Kamir Aïnouz’s intermittently successful “Honey Cigar.” Refreshingly empowering in how it foregrounds the female gaze together with the young woman’s ownership of her sexual urges, While the core ideas are sound […]

The post ‘Honey Cigar’ Review: Personal and Political Issues Merge in Female-Centered French Debut appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.