The friendship between Bella Thorne and Zendaya has shone for a decade, and it all started with their 2010 Disney Channel show Shake It Up!

However, their friendship isn’t something that people are looking at with kindness — they are drawing imaginary ‘beauty battles’ between the two.

Bella had already pointed this out two years ago after a publication posted a ‘#beautybattle’ between Zendaya and her. Bella is not stopping — she wants to make sure that this gets over for once and for all, and she is taking to social media to make sure that such imaginary competitions are not taken seriously.

Beauty battle? That’s not right. Damn it’s been years and people still wanna pin us against each other in some way. love you z https://t.co/NihQntDmas — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) February 6, 2018

Retweeting a tween by a publication called Seventeen Latin, the 22-year-old said: Beauty battle? That’s not right. Damn it’s been years and people still wanna pin us against each other in some way. love you z.”

Bella had earlier spoken about people drawing parallels between the two in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting her Netflix film The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

“I think people love putting women against each other. It’s always this and that. It’s been happening to me and Zendaya since we started the damn show. It’s not a surprise,” she clarified.

“When you’ve got women and you’re growing up in the same market — even just as well other Disney stars; even if they’re not on the same show — you still get pitted against each other,” she had added.

Bella had even clarified that she is not ready for such negativity in her life.

“I’m just not gonna waste my time hearing their negativity because I have better things to fill my head with. With growth, real growth,” she added. “And I think that when people are just really negative, then it’s harder to grow.”

Bella has been on a roll and is seeing a massive popularity online, especially on her OnlyFans account which she created in August. The site crashed after her profile went live.

It was also reported that she made $2 million off OnlyFans’ subscription -based model in a week’s time.

The Florida native’s subscription level was at $20 per month and she promised to post “personal content and never before seen photos and videos.”

She had explained that she is joining the subscription platform for research purposes.

“What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course,” she had said.

