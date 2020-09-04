WarnerMedia issued a statement tonight regarding an investigation it conducted on the Justice League production after complaints were aired by Ray Fisher, who played “Cyborg” in the film. The investigation stems from Fisher’s tweet back on July 1, alleging director Joss Whedon’s “gross, abusive” conduct on set. Whedon stepped in to finish directing Justice League when director […]

