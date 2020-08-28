Update: Focus Features’ Sundance acquisition of Annapurna/Plan B’s Kajillionaire will now open on Sept. 25, a week later than anticipated in select theaters. We also hear the Miranda July directed movie will hit PVOD around Oct. 16. Despite that, the pic’s marketing will be driven toward its theatrical release, and the movie will continue to be available to […]

